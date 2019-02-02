A major part of biofuel came from residues and waste

Advanced biofuel, which comes from waste, accounted for about 40% of sales of biofuels in 2018. Total sales declined.

This was shown in preliminary figures from the Directorate of Taxes, according to the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

A total of 496 million litres of biofuels were traded in 2018, of which 196 million litres were advanced biofuels. In 2017, 659 million litres of biofuels were traded, and advanced biofuels accounted for 138 million litres.

‘’It is gratifying that the turnover of advanced biofuels increased in 2018. Advanced biofuels do not entail the risk of indirect land use changes or deforestation’’ said Minister of Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen of Venstre (V).

Cuts to palm oil

This week, Esso reported that the company will not import palm oil for use in biofuels in 2019. Earlier, Circle K and Uno X have deviated from the use of palm oil for biofuels.

‘’I am pleased to see that the industry takes responsibility and ensures that the fuel sold is best for the environment and the climate’’ said Elvestuen.

Two types of biofuels

Biofuels accounted for 12%of total fuel sales in 2018 according to calculations based on preliminary figures for total sales of diesel and petrol from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Conventional biofuels, referred to as ‘1st generation’, are made from raw materials which can also be used to produce food or animal feed (agricultural crops).

Advanced biofuels, known as ‘2nd generation’ and often referred to as “the future of biofuels”, are produced by residues and waste from the food industry, agriculture or forestry according to the Environment Agency.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today