A Norwegian man charged with fraud was arrested in Malaysia

A Norwegian who is charged with a long list of fraud and identity theft charges has been arrested in Malaysia and handed over to Norway.

The man in his 40s and is wanted internationally.

In December 2017, the Oslo police charged the man for gross fraud, attempts at serious fraud and the theft of at least NOK 10 million.

In this connection, he has also committed several identity thefts and counterfeiting of documentation. The police have registered over 100 victims who were exposed to the criminal acts, Oslo police district informs.

In January, another charge was issued which included a further 40 counts of fraud and identity theft.

The charges apply to acts committed during the period from May 2012 to September 2018. The cases are investigated by the East Unit of the Oslo police district.

“The arrest is a result of extensive police cooperation between the Oslo police district, Interpol Kuala Lumpur, the Interpol section of Kripos and Kripos FAST Norway (Fugitive Active Search Team),” police said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today