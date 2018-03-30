A person has died in a fire in Oslo

One person is confirmed dead and another person lightly injured following a fire in an apartment at Voksenåsen in Oslo.

The notification about the fire came in to emergency services at 23.18 Thursday morning. The fire department was dispatched and the fire fighters got into the apartment.

– “A person was found inside the apartment where was it confirmed dead on the scene. We do not yet know the cause of the fire,” says operations manager Cathrine Silju from the Oslo police district to NTB.

The apartment is in a duplex, and a total of five residents are registered at the address.

“Two other people who were at home in the duplex have been evacuated,” says Silju.

There was only fire in one of the apartments.One person has been taken to Ullevål Hospital with minor injuries after the fire.

The fire department sent seven fire trucks and a command car to the site, and reported after one hour that the fire was put out.

– “CSI is on site. They are doing their investigation? Plus we are asking for anyone who may have seen something or have witnessed anything,” says Silju.

