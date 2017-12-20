A record for Solberg’s government

In half a year, the government of Erna Solberg’s political party will be the longest running government for more than 30 years.

“It’s a milestone that says a lot about the changing situation on the citizens’ side of Norwegian politics,” said the prime minister during her semi-annual press conference on Wednesday.

She mentioned that for many years minority governments were formed by Labor (Ap) and by the center parties – although the prime minister described them as a basis for civil government for seven out of ten parliamentary periods.

– “Labor party’s (Ap) hegemony with voters was lost in the 80’s. But they won governmental power long after, because the citizens spoke poorly to one another. But that time when Labor could win as a government power without winning an election is over,” said Solberg.

