Abnormally high temperatures in December

The average temperature for the country was 4.6 degrees above normal in December, according to fresh figures from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

The relatively warmest areas were in inner districts of Eastern Norway, particularly at higher elevations, and at some stations in Northern Norway. The discrepancy amounted to 7.6 degrees, states the website.

The month is thus among the 10 mildest December months in a series that goes back to 1900.

Warmest

The warmest weather stations were Ytterøyane lighthouse in Flora, Sogn og Fjordane which registered 7.3 degrees celsius (3.6 above normal). Svinøy in Herøy, Møre og Romsdal by 7.2 degrees celsius (3.3 above normal) and Fedje in Hordaland by 7.1 degrees celsius (3.5 above normal).

Highest maximum temperature, 18.1 degrees Celsius, was recorded on December 30 at Sunndalsøra in Sunndal, More og Romsdal.

Among the wettest

Also precipitation statistics out grew last December’s statistics. The month is among the ten wettest in December in the series dating back to 1900.

Relatively wettest was at some stations in Trøndelag and Northern Norway with 250-300 percent of normal precipitation. Several stations in eastern Norway got less than 25 percent of the normal monthly rainfall.

The temperature on Earth was 1.0 degree above the level at the end of the 1800s in 2015. The temperature increase in the Arctic have been about twice that. Most of the increase since the 1950s is very likely man-made, according to the IPCC (IPCC).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today