Abortion Act may divide KrF even more

Abortion Act may divide Christian Democrats even more

If the Christian Democrats (KrF) does not win through with making changes to the Abortion Act, that may very well affect the cohesion and trust in the party, says central party members.

The Abortion Act is one of the most controversial issues during the Government negotiations that started on Hadeland yesterday.

NTB has talked to several who were on the «red» side in the struggle for the Christian Democrats’ choice of direction. That ended up with a «blue» victory as most are aware. Not least because of Deputy Leader Kjell Ingolf Ropstad singled out that it presented a «historic opportunity» to make changes to the Abortion Act’s section 2c[1]after Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) left that door slightly ajar.

Fragile trust

Ropstad is now leading the Christian Democrats’ delegation in the negotiations with the Conservatives, the Progress Party (Frp) and the Liberals (Venstre) on a joint Government platform. Two of the possible Government partners – the Liberals and the Progress Party – adamantly oppose any change to the Abortion Act. the Christian Democrats’ leadership realises that there is absolutely no guarantee for a victory in this matter.

“It will be a defeat if we do not succeed, but that is the way it is in politics,” Ropstad states during NRK’s actuality program «the Political Quarter».

According to a centrally placed source in the Christian Democrats, an unsuccessful outcome may easily lead to further discord in the party, which is already divided roughly down the middle by the choice of side.

“It becomes difficult for the cohesion and trust within if Ropstad does not deliver on 2c,” the source, who wants to remain anonymous, believes.

At the same time, I believe that it will be too taxing to the Government to agree to this, the source continues.

No avail

The Christian Democrats’ County Leader in Telemark, Erik Næs, believes that Ropstad put all his eggs in one basket when he utilised the Abortion Act to influence the choice of path.

“And one thing is to get something through in the negotiations. if it lacks support in the population, it is to no avail,” Næs points out. He rather recommends using the Government negotiations to spur the debate in the Norwegian society about the Abortion Act.

“If the Abortion Act is to be altered, it must be an issue that has support by the majority of the population,” Næs determines.

If all the eggs in the Ropstad basket are broken, what consequences will that have?

“I will not comment on that now. We’ll have to get back to that when we know the outcome,” he prevaricates.

Totality counts

County leader in Nordland KrF, Ingelin Noresjø, agrees that the Abortion Act led to great expectations at the extraordinary National Convention in November.

“For me, it is the overall policy that decides. Altering the Abortion Act is one of the issues, but not the matter that will tip the scales. I know that it is very important for others in the party, though,” she concedes.

“At the same time, the Christian Democrats’ low support in the polls implies that they must have a major impact on the negotiations,” Noresjø emphasises.

[1]Section 2c opens for abortion after week 12 if there is a great risk that the foetus can contract severe conditions.

© NTB Scanpix / #