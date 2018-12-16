Absolutely necessary agreement in Katowice

Absolutely necessary climate agreement in Katowice

Norwegian Climate and Environmental Minister, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals), is pleased with the agreement signed in Katowice, Poland. He calls it «absolutely necessary».

The climate conference in the southern Polish city of Katowice is concluded on Saturday, more than a day after the original deadline.

– We have determined the rules from the Paris Accord, which makes it workable and complete. The agreement is absolutely necessary to provide the basis for a global climate policy that allows the temperature increase to remain below 1.5 degrees centigrade, Elvestuen rejoices.

Difficult

He refers to the work as being «difficult still».

– Every country must take their responsibility on. It is now this work really begins, the Norwegian Climate Minister states. He further informs that the negotiations have been both long and difficult.

– It has been difficult to find a balance between the countries. The work has been intensive, even by Norway, to ensure that the agreement has the necessary quality, but also to find solutions between the countries, he elaborates, pointing out particularly the regulations concerning climate gas reduction as an area where solutions have come into place.

Satisfied

– Everyone must improve and change their feedback over time, he goes on to say.

The Climate Minister in a statement on the Government’s web pages mentions that he is «pretty satisfied» with the agreement.

– Norway has played an active role in making this happen, Elvestuen ascertains.

He says more than 40 countries have promised to increase their ambitions when additional ambitions will be submitted in 2020. That includes Norway, who will set revised targets for 2030 next year.

– One of the major disagreements during the last hours of negotiation was developing countries that were pushing for stricter rules for industrialised countries than those for developing countries. The parties finally agreed on a set of rules, but the requirements of the different countries may vary, according to the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

