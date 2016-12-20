Accused Lithuanian murderer arrested in western Norway

A Lithuanian citizen in his late 20s was arrested by police in western Norway last Saturday.

The arrest occurred about a year after police received a petition from the Lithuanian authorities for the extradition of a man who is sentenced to imprisonment for four years and six months for “violence resulting in death” in his homeland, writes Sunnmørsposten.

The authorities had reason to believe that he was staying illegally in Norway and tried to evade punishment in his own homeland.

– We arrested the man on Saturday and presented an extradition request from Lithuania.

But he gave a different identity to police and refused to be the called the wanted person, said police attorney Maria Vike Nørve and Romsdal Police.

NCIS says that man’s fingerprints match fingerprints extradited from Lithuania.

Police have asked Sunnmøre district court on remand and that the extradition request from Lithuania upheld.

– He awaits a longer sentence in Lithuania, and there is imminent danger of criminal evasion if he is not detained in custody now, states Sunnmøre District Court.

Both the remand and extradition request is at Frostating Court of Appeal.

– Once the petitions are enforceable, we can initiate the extradition that the Lithuanian authorities have requested, said a police lawyer.

