Addicts gifted dirty clothes and trash

When Christmas gifts were distributed to people in the community had packed for addicts in Northern Land, dirty clothes and trash were among the items that were found to be wrapped up.

– In connection with the Mental Health for Land’s distribution of Christmas gifts to the addicts in Northern Land (Nordre Land) municipality, people in the community were invited to supply packages. Many of the items we received were fully wrapped. Now it turns out that the contents of many of the gifts can only be defined as garbage, Leader in Mental Health for Land, Bjørg Lillian Olaussen Sagmoen tells Oppland Arbeiderblad.

She says she is embarrassed and sad and wants to apologise for what has happened.

– And I thought people were kind at this time of year and gave away nice things. This is terrible! We did the same in Søndre Land, and there we got lots of nice things, including hats and socks that people had knitted themselves, says Sagmoen.

Mental Health for Land has stated that they will make amends by inviting the addicts for pizza after New Year.

