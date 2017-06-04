New affiliation requirement for family immigration cases

Additional affiliation requirement for family immigration cases

The government voted on Friday that an affiliation requirement for family immigration will come into force from the 1st of July this year.

The requirement states that family members may be refused residence permits in Norway if the family are able to reside in another safe country to which they are more closely affiliated.

‘If it is more natural for the family to settle in another safe country, there’s no reason for them to stay in Norway. This will contribute to a more sustainable asylum policy,’ said Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) Minister of Immigration and Integration, Per Sandberg.

Parliament adopted the affiliation requirement through a legislative amendment in June 2016.

The requirement only applies to those who reside in Norway with a protection application, and won’t apply to applicants for permanent residence permits.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today