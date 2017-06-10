Afghanistan holds national day of mourning for the hundreds of terror victims

The flags wave on half-mast in Afghanistan on Saturday. This in memory of the 800 people killed and wounded in a recent series of terrorist attacks.

At least 200 people have died and over 600 are injured in Afghanistan in the last two weeks.

Saturday, authorities declared an official day of mourning, and the public buildings in the country, as well as at the country’s embassies around the world the Afghan flag waves at half-mast.

160 people were killed and 460 wounded when a tanker filled with explosives was blown up in Kabul’s most heavily guarded area last week. Following this, at least 20 people were killed and 119 wounded when three bombs went off during the funeral of a young man who was killed by police as he protested against the lack of security in the capital after the bomb attack.

On Tuesday, seven people were killed and 15 wounded in a bomb attack on a mosque in the city of Herat in the western part of the country.

The city of Khost in the southeast of the country has also recently been hit by an attack. There, 13 people were killed by a car bomb two weeks ago.

Afghanistan (wikipedia)

Afghanistan ( i; Pashto/Dari: افغانستان, Afġānistān), officially the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, is a landlocked country located within South Asia and Central Asia.

It has a population of 33 million, making it the 42nd most populous country in the world.

It is bordered by Pakistan in the south and east; Iran in the west; Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan in the north; and China in the far northeast.

Its territory covers 652,000 square kilometers (252,000 sq mi), making it the 41st largest country in the world.

