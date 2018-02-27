More and more Afghans fleeing from their homeland

The war in Afghanistan has driven nearly 20,000 people away from their homes so far this year.

On average, 385 Afghans try to escape the country every day, most of them from the eastern and western regions of the country, reports a UN Emergency Coordinator (OCHA) report.

Last year, 460,000 were fleeing from their homes as a result of the war in the country, and the year before, more than 660,000 had to flee.

According to UNHCR, almost 2.5 million Afghans are registered as refugees, but it is believed that another 1 million Afghans live as unregistered refugees in Pakistan.

