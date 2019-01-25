Russia claims that the US recruits agents based in Norway

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticises Norway and claims that the US is recruiting agents for actions against Russia. They allege that those agents operate from bases in Norway.

According to NRK, Russia is responding to ads from US recruitment companies where they try to enlist people to participate in action against Russia from Norwegian territory.

Russia emphasises that the ads state that experts are wanted to translate from Russian and Norwegian. The advertisements further state that applicants must be willing to enter war zones – and to assist in secret operations in Norway. The Ministry draws the conclusion that the US is engaged in anti-Russian operations from Norwegian soil.

«Official Norway has been given the role of an obedient extra,» the Ministry writes in a statement, claiming that Norway accepts everything that the United States of America decides to attempt.

No overview

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not want to comment on the Russian statement to NRK. The Ministry of Defence states that US forces deployed in Norway are conducting approved training.

The Russians have for a long time reacted to the fact that foreign forces are practising on Norwegian soil. They have also criticised the posting of American Forces on Værnes in Trøndelag, as well as at Setermoen in Troms.

Raised in the Parliament

Norwegian Member of Parliament, Bjørnar Moxnes (Red), raised the matter in the Parliament on January 9th. In a question to Minister of Defence, Frank Bakke-Jensen, Moxnes wanted to know whether the Norwegian authorities have an overview of the US Military and Secret Services in Norway.

“Norway does not have an overview of what kind of control US forces have of their suppliers,” Bakke-Jensen answers.

Moxnes reacts to the clarification:

“The Minister of Defence does not answer at all on what these US agents are to do in Norway, but the advertisement indicates that there will be activities aimed at Russia from Norwegian territory.”





