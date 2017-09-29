Agreement with China to renegotiate tax treaty

China and Norway agree to renegotiate the tax treaty between the two countries.

This became clear during a meeting between China’s tax minister Wang Jun and Finance Minister Siv Jensen on Wednesday.

“I am pleased that we agree to start the process of modernizing the tax treaty. The agreement is an important prerequisite for trade and investment between Norway and China. We agree to start work as soon as possible. I am looking forward to this, says Minister of Finance Siv Jensen.

Today’s tax treaty is from 1986. Since then, there have been significant developments in the tax area internationally and in the economic relationship between China and Norway.

Source: government.no / Norway Today