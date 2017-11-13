Air pollution in New Delhi is worse

Air pollution in New Delhi has become even worse, and there are no signs of relief in the heavy gray smog hanging over the polluted capital.

Airlines have cancelled flights to New Delhi and city authorities have stopped all construction, closed all brick kilns and banned trucks from driving into town. Nevertheless, this has not help improved the levels of pollution..

Air quality is close to 30 times worse than the World Health Organization believes is healthy.

Rain is reported on Wednesday, but it is believed that this will have little effect on the smog.

“It can help reduce it a little, but it will only be a light rain. So probably it will not help so much,” informs the meteorological institute in India.

