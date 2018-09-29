Aircraft lit with laser over Flesland

Police warned that a pilot on a passenger plane over Flesland in Bergen was lit with a laser.It was extremely dangerous said police.

‘’The passenger plane pilot announced that they were illuminated with laser light.This poses an extremely high risk for air traffic,and could potentially lead to serious accidents’’ wrote Western Police District on Twitter.

“Those who do this risk arrest’’ warned the police further.

The police were notified of the incident at 22.40 on Friday night.They believe the light came from the Arna / Garnes area.

