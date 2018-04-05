Akershus man sentenced to prison for hateful Facebook comments

A man from Akershus was sentenced to 16 days in prison for publishing a series of hateful comments against gays and Muslims on Facebook.

The man was accused, in Follo District Court, of writing a number of discriminatory or hateful remarks on Facebook in the period between 2015 and 2017.

“I don’t want to hesitate for a second to blow up mosques, even for half a second past it” and “I’m Norwegian and hate homosexuals.

I want to kill them,” were among the statements the man was accused of having written on his own Facebook page or in different FB ‘groups’.

He had also written that Norwegians should kill Muslims in certain parts of Oslo.

Follo District Court pointed out in the ruling that the making of hate speech on social media has become a major social problem.

‘’The court considers that the hate speech was very concrete, serious,and not just against a specific person, but the human nature of all human groups,’’ it is stated in the judgment.

The district court did not emphasise that the man, today, has deleted his Facebook profile and in future will probably behave differently.

