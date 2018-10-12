Al Gore to Oslo as the primary speaker at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum

Former peace prize winner and vice president of the United States, Al Gore, will be in Oslo in December as the prime speaker during this year’s Nobel Peace Prize Forum.

Gore will hold a speech on 11 December at the University’s aula in Oslo, the day after the Peace Prize of the Year is awarded to the Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Iraqi Nadia Murad.

The theme of this year’s Peace Prize Forum is how to solve the climate crisis, and some of the world’s leading researchers and climate experts will be present. The goal is to involve the public in the fight against one of the biggest threats to peace and development in the world today.

Al Gore was awarded the Peace Prize in 2007 with the UN Climate Panel (IPCC). The same day as the winners of the Peace Prize were announced, the UN Climate Panel provided a report showing how a global temperature rise of 2 degrees will have disastrous consequences compared with an increase of 1, 5 degrees. The difference could mean that sea levels rise 10 centimeters, a large melting of ice in the Arctic and that 99 percent of the earth’s coral reef dies.

– “The report published by the UN Climate Panel recently is a disturbing read. This shows that it is not too early to blow off the climate crisis. I hope that this year’s forum will help highlight what it takes to reverse an undesirable development,” says Director Olav Njølstad at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

The Forum further emphasizes that it can not be emphasized enough how urgent and comprehensive measures are needed to solve these problems.

“It is more important than ever to continue the dialogue to find solutions to the climate crisis,” writes the forum in a press release.

