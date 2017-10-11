Albanian brothers sentenced to serve long prison sentences for drug crimes

Two brothers from Albania have been sentenced to 13 and 12 years respectively in prison for importing large amounts of drugs, reported Fædrelandsvennen newspaper.

The two Albanian brothers are considered to be the principal defendants in the case. According to the judgment of Kristiansand District Court, they were behind the import of 26.7 kilograms of amphetamine, 5.9 kilograms of cocaine, and 9.8 kilos of hashish resin over the Swedish border at Svinesund in the autumn of 2016.

At the same time, the brothers were running two large cannabis plantations in Åseral and Birkenes, wrote Fædrelandsvennen.

The youngest of the two 28 year-old brothers was sentenced to 13 years in prison, while the 31 year old received a 12 year sentence.

