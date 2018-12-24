All parcels are dispatched says Posten

All parcels are dispatched according to Posten

On Christmas Eve itself, the last parcels were dispatched from the Norwegian Postal Service terminals for the Post in Stores.

A record number of parcels – and a clean slate at the terminals when the Christmas bells toll, writes Posten in a press release on Christmas Eve. During the hectic pre-Christmas period, Posten handled 10 million Christmas greetings and 40 million other letters and parcels.

– I am very pleased that the Christmas post is on schedule. Many have followed the call to send mail and picking up parcels ASAP. This has contributed to good flow in the postal service, CEO of Posten Norge, Tone Wille tells NTB.

Like the others who work at the head office, she has also helped to get the parcels out in time. One day before Christmas, she helped distribute parcels in the centre of Oslo.

– It was very nice and helpful to meet the customers in busy pre-Christmas traffic. This is, after all, a holiday for us in every way, Wille exclaims.

But even if the parcels are out of the terminals, not all of them are under the Yule tree yet. Posten reports on Monday about 200,000 parcels that have not been retrieved from Post in Stores and encourages people to pick them up as quickly as possible. Note that many shops close early today and remain closed until boxing day.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today