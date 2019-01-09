Almost all taxis in Chinese city of Shenzhen are now electric

The big city of Shenzhen has reached a milestone now that 99% of city taxis are electric.

In the metropolis bordering Hong Kong, 99% of the city’s just over 21,600 taxis run only on electric power.

Shenzhen is the second city in China where almost all taxis are electric. Taiyuan, with 4.3 million residents, has had electric taxis since 2016.

In 2017, all of the Shenzhen buses, which serve 12 million inhabitants, were electric. Shenzhen is one of 13 Chinese cities trying to bring down air pollution by introducing alternative energy sources into public transport.

