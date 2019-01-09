Almost all taxis in Chinese city of Shenzhen are now electric

TOPICS:
electric-powered taxisNew electric-powered taxis are seen in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province. One of China's major cities has reached an environmental milestone, an almost all electric-powered taxi fleet. The high-tech hub of Shenzhen in southern China announced at the start of this year that 99 percent of the 21,689 taxis operating in the city were electric. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 9. January 2019

The big city of Shenzhen has reached a milestone now that 99% of city taxis are electric.

In the metropolis bordering Hong Kong, 99% of the city’s just over 21,600 taxis run only on electric power.

Shenzhen is the second city in China where almost all taxis are electric. Taiyuan, with 4.3 million residents, has had electric taxis since 2016.

In 2017, all of the Shenzhen buses, which serve 12 million inhabitants, were electric. Shenzhen is one of 13 Chinese cities trying to bring down air pollution by introducing alternative energy sources into public transport.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Almost all taxis in Chinese city of Shenzhen are now electric"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*