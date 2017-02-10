Almost half failed the theory test last year

Last year, 42% of those who took the theory test for a class B driving license failed and 28% failed the driving test.

The latest figures are from Statens vegvesen (Public Roads Administration) which Aftenposten has obtained.

-We would like people to be better prepared for the test than they are today, says Bente Skjetne, Department Director of the Traffic Section for Roads.

The figures from 2016 show an increase in the number of failings, compared with the previous year, when it was 38% and the highest year was 2011 when 51% failed.

Skjetne thinks that many do not take the theory portion of the test seriously enough.

– People do not take the written test seriously enough. They do themselves a disservice by not studying and understand the importance of it once they take the driving test, she says.

