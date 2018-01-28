Amazing northern lights!

As a glory, the northern lights illuminated the northern caldera yesterday, as this satellite image shows. This winter there have been several opportunities to see the fantastic phenomenon. But soon it comes to an end .

The satellite image from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute of the Northern Lights yesterday shows why this winter has been one of the better to see the Aurora Borealis:

– There have been long periods of cold and clear weather. When the weather is free of clouds conditions are perfect for observing northern lights, State Meteorologist Terje Halsvik Walløe tells VG.

In the image, the largest cities in Norway, Sweden and Finland appear as yellow spots. The northern lights are the two yellow arches of yellow seen at the the top of the image.

– There is quite a lot of northern lights in this image. Unfortunately, tonight it is going to be less, says Walløe, explaining that northern lights depend on solar activity.

End of cycle

Soon it will be less northern lights. The amount of Aurora Borealis we experience depends on the amount of solar storms – ie solar activity. Solar physicist at the Norwegian Space Center, and author of several books about the Sun and the northern lights, Pål Brekke, explains.

Solar activity fluctuates in an 11-year cycle. When the Sun is at maximum activity level, there will be an increase in northern lights. Now we are entering into the declining phase. We have one or two years left with a lot of northern lights in southern Norway. Then we will notice that it will be less for a some years, he tells VG.

A week ago he was in Svolvær and captured a northern light he had never seen before.

– Suddenly a face appeared in the Aurora. It was really weird, he says.

Look up to the skies!

This winter it has been possible to see the northern lights over large parts of the country.

– Southern Norway has een been able to see the northern lights 8-10 times this winter. If it is noticed about northern lights and the skies are clear, get out of town, find a dark place and look up at the skies, the astrophysicist concludes.

