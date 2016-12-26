Ambulance drove off the road in Nord-Trondelag

No one was injured when an ambulance with four people inside, including a patient, went off the road in Steinkjer in Nord-Trøndelag.

The patient’s condition was unaffected, and ambulance workers were probably uninjured, said Trøndelag Police on Twitter.

According to the newspaper, Adresseavisen, an extra ambulance was commandeered immediately after the accident.

‘It is very icy at the spot where the car slid off the road’, said operations manager, Ole Tuset, to the newspaper, VG.

Police were alerted of the accident, which occurred on county road 763, at Valløy Steinkjer, at 07.37 on Monday morning.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today