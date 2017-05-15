Amendment in the intellectual property act removed

The parliament rejects contested amendment in the intellectual property act

Several Norwegian artists mobilized against the government’s proposal for a new intellectual property act. Now the most controversial paragraph is removed.

The much-discussed article 71 meant that the copyright of a work of art could go to the employer and not the artist. Now Parliament removes this paragraph, NRK reports. In a Press statement, the Conservatives writes that the proposal does not “to a large enough degree express the copyright holder’s rights.”

Also Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland (Conservatives), has made a statement. She writes on her Facebook page that she supports the paragraph being removed.

– My intention has always been to make the everyday life easier for the artists, more predictable and with greater opportunity for their own earnings. As it is not the government’s intention to change practices or policies in the area, it is not difficult to support that paragraph 71 is not adopted, she further writes.

The section states that “the copyright of a work is transferred to the employer if the creative artist is in an employment relationship”.

Several Norwegian artists mobilized earlier this week against the bill, with the #utenmusikk campaign. This meant that several artists, including Bjørn Eidsvåg, Ingrid Olava and Marit Larsen, removed the music from their music videos to highlight the importance of the intellectual property laws for artists.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today