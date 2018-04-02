American police say family car may have been driven over precipice on purpose

The car that recently drove off a cliff in California with a couple and their six adopted children inside may have been driven on purpose, investigators believe.

The two women and three of their children were found dead after the car fell 22 meters before it crashed to the ground. Three of their total of six adopted children are still missing, but it is believed that they also lost their lives.

The car was found last Monday at the bottom of a cliff off the main road that runs along the Pacific Ocean in northern California.

The family came from the state of Washington, and the six children were between 12 and 19 years old. One week after the car was found, three of the children are still missing. The police assume they were in the car.

There were no witnesses to the incident, nor any signs of brake failure.

On Sunday, the police reported that investigations had shown that the car stopped before it accelerated, and drove off the cliff.

Nobody knows exactly when the car plunged down. The wreck was discovered by a passing motorist on Monday a week ago. Three days before, the social authorities were at the family’s home after having initiated a review, as a neighbour had reported that the children were allegedly denied food.

