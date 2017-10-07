American soldiers in Norway may be here to stay

The government claims that US soldiers at Værne’s are only here temporarily, but documents from the naval corps show that the United States is making plans for several years ahead.

Klassekampen newspaper has gained access to documents by applying the United States Public Freedom of Information Act.

In a September 2016 document, the Americans wrote that they will ‘establish a sustained rotating presence in Værnes’. A month later, Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H) confirmed that the soldiers were on their way.

‘The trial system means that the US forces are rotating, and it is not a solid base for US forces in Norway or the establishment of a US base in Norway,’ Søreide stated.

However, according to Klassekampen, the document states that the Americans plan to build four different buildings for maintenance and storage of fuel at Værnes.

The Americans will also build a barracks, a command and control centre, and three hangars for F-35, MV-22 helicopters,

and C-130 aircraft. These buildings are located at an unknown place in Norway, and will be set up during the period up until 2021.

Nevertheless, in recent years, the government has consistently rejected the fact that the presence US soldiers on Norwegian soil constitutes a breach of Norwegian base policy, wrote Klassekampen.

