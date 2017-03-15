Amnesty and UNICEF hacked by alleged Erdogan supporters

Several organizations, including Amnesty International (Amnesty), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have had their Twitter accounts hacked by alleged supporters of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Amnesty and UNICEF have experienced their Twitter accounts hacked with posts in Turkish, adorned with swastikas, and a YouTube link to film clips of Erdogan.

They are among thousands of other Twitter accounts that hackers have gained access to, and used to redistribute or create hostilities against the Netherlands and Germany.

More verified Twitter accounts with a large following are among those who have been hacked into, among them the Borussia Dortmund football club, ProSieben television channel, Forbes Magazine, ex-tennis champion Boris Becker, and the German broadcaster, actor and singer, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf.

Affected accounts have been tagged with #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda, a swastika symbol, and the words ‘See you on April 16,’ a reference to the Turkish referendum in which Erdogan asks for broader powers.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today