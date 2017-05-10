Amundsen will not follow up Frp’s ban on circumcision

National Congress’ demand for a ban on ritual circumcision will not be followed up

The Minister of Justice, Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp), says that the Progress Party National Congress’ demand for a ban on ritual circumcision will not be followed up.

– The Minister of Justice is not going to do anything about the decision, Amundsen said in Parliament on Wednesday.

The decision has received massive criticism, the critics says it an intervention on the freedom of belief and an attack on the Jewish minority in the country. This was also brought up by KrF’s Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.

– As far as I know Judaism, the Minister of Justice will in actual fact force the Jews to move from Norway.

Ropstad pointed out the danger that a ban would force the Jews to do the operation abroad or in ways that are less secure than today.

– Just the same arguments can be used about female circumcision, argued Amundsen.

This made The Liberals’ Abid Raja react

– It is inconceivable to compare this with circumcision of women. That is barbarism and a blow in the face of the women who are exposed to this barbarity.

Amundsen then rejected that he compared the two types of surgery to each other.

