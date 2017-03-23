Amundsen rejects that atonement in the Netherlands is a problem

Minister of Justice, Per-Willy Amundsen from the Progressive Party (FRP), rejects the claim from the Ombudsman that prison conditions in the Netherlands threaten the rights of the inmates.

– A basic precondition for the agreement is that there is no violation of international human rights. It is clearly stated in the agreement, he stressed in the weekly parliamentary question round on Wednesday.

A report by the Ombudsman the conditions for Norwegian prisoners in the Netherlands are strongly criticized. Prisoners do not have sufficient protection against torture, inhumane or degrading treatment, while Norwegian authorities have waived their right to investigate possible human rights violations, according to the report.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg has previously stated to Norwegian media that the Government believes prison conditions in the Netherlands are not bad.

– Does it mean that the Government does not trust the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s assessments, would representative for Labour, Kari Henriksen, know.

Amundsen reminded that the agreement to lease prison capacity in the Netherlands was passed by the Parliament. The Government will now review the report and respond before the deadline of June 1st, he informs.

Norway has hired 242 prison places in the Netherlands. According to Jussbuss (the justice bus) Norwegian prisoners do not get leaves, while a long and expensive trip also means fewer visitations. Nor will they receive relevant school or job training in the same manner as in Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today