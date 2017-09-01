Amundsen will make it harder to release detained prisoners

Amundsen will make it harder to release preventive detained felons

It is easier for those with preventive detention to be released than for those serving ordinary prison sentences, says Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen. Now he wants to tighten the requirements.

– It is simply unreasonable that the threshold will be lower for those with whom society is most in need of protection from, says the Frp Minister to Nettavisen.

He uses Metkel Betew , who was sentenced in the Nokas-robbery, as an example of how wrong it can be when convicts – which the court considers to be particularly dangerous – is released when the minimum time is reached. Just months after Betew was released on probation, he was sent back to prison because the police believe he planned new serious crime. The court concluded that the conditions for parole were breached. The decision is appealed to the Supreme Court.

In the proposal, which is being sent to be commented on soon, Amundsen proposes to clarify the rules for probation and give the court the opportunity to assess the requirements wider and stricter than today, including by emphasizing earlier criminal behaviour.

Betew’s defender, Marius Dietrichson, finds it sensational that the minister speaks of individuals and issues that are not legally resolved but will not comment any further on the statement.

Currently there are 102 people who are serving with preventive detention in Norway, 99 men and three women.

