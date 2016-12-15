Analysis shows that Oslo is Europe’s top user of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Oslo is positioned at the top, among 50 European cities, in using the drug ‘methylenedioxy-methamphetamine’ (MDMA), shows a waste water (avløpsvannet) analysis.

During one weekend, researchers found 143.2 mg per 1,000 people in effluent collected from Oslo, reported the newspaper VG.

The Norwegian capital therefore sits at the very top of the list, in front of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and Antwerp in Belgium.

On weekdays, Oslo is in third position on the list for MDMA use.

Anne Line Bretteville-Jensen, Director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), said analysis of water in drainage is a useful supplement to surveys.

‘They can provide a snapshot and tell us something about what substances are in use. In the same city, it may show us something about the development of use over a period of time, but one can’t draw conclusions about the number of users, or the intake among the users’, said Bretteville-Jensen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today