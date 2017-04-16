Another 47 lottery millionaires

On Holy Saturday there was a so-called Super Lotto draw, which resulted in that 47 new participants can call themselves Lotto millionaires.

Super Lotto is drawn regularly from a pot that builds up through the year, and anyone who has played Lotto since the last draw is included.

This time it was the pot was NOK 47 million, which was divided amongst an equal number of players.

Two of this year’s winners were cooperative’s, therefore sharing the prize and not become millionaires as such, Norsk Tipping (the Norwegian Gambling Monopoly) wrote in a statement.

But there were also two winners in the weekly draw on Easter Eve, which won 8.9 million each.

The Easter winners are distributed in the entire country from Kristiansand in the south to Alta in the north and from Bergen in the west to Sør-Varanger in the east. Tromswas the only county with no new millionaires this time around.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today