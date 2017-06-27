Another amphetamine smuggler convicted in Rogaland

A 34-year-old is in Jæren District Court sentenced to nearly four years in prison for the import of amphetamines. It is the third amphetamine case the court has dealt with in June.

The amphetamine smugglers are viewed as part of a network, according to Stavanger Aftenblad. The verdict in Jæren District Court, the third of its kind in June, is for 3 years and 10 months imprisonment for the import of a minimum of 5 kilograms of amphetamine.

The other two cases were dealt with by Jæren District Court on June 10. Then two Eastern European men in their thirties were sentenced to six years of unconditional jail for on two occasions to have brought with them 9.7 kilograms of amphetamine. The drugs was smuggled to Norway by way of ferry between Kiel and Oslo, and Hirtshals and Risavika outside Stavanger, respectively.

Admitted guilt during first interrogation

The 34-year-old man from Sandnes was acting on behalf of a person in Germany and drove to the Netherlands to pick up the drug. When the man returned to Norway, the amphetamine was hidden in several cavities in the rental car he was driving. He went to Norway by way of ferry from Hirtshals to Risavika.

The man acknowledged culpability for the import already during the first police interrogation.

