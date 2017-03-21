Another night in hotel for evacuees due to landslides in Odda

The 29 people who have been evacuated because of the danger of avalanches in Odda been informed on Tuesday afternoon that they cannot move home until at least Wednesday.

Odda mayor, Roald Aga Haug, said to news agency NTB.

The residents of the 15 houses on Tokheim were evacuated on Monday night due to heavy landslides in the area. The evacuees were accommodated on Hardanger Hotel, and at 16:00 on Tuesday they were told that they must stay there another night.

During Tuesday, the evacuees got opportunity to grab some of their stuff and their cars, but the police and the municipality urged them to not remain over time in the evacuated houses.

According Varsom.no considered the danger of avalanches in Hardanger Tuesday to level 4, which is the second highest. Wednesday it notified the danger level 3.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today