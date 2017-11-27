Applicants from Baltic countries can receive approval of vocational training

Now, people with vocational training such as builders, hairdressers, painters and butchers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can apply for approval of their certification in Norway.

The Norwegian agency for educational quality assessment (NOKUT) wrote in a press release that applicants from the three Baltic countries can apply for approval for a total of 15 professional qualifications.

Previously, people with education from Germany and Poland have been able to apply for approved training and vocational education from their home country.

– This is an approval scheme that all three industry working parties have been keen to establish. Therefore, it is great that we are on track with the planned extensions, ” says NOKUT’s director Terje Mørland.

Individuals can apply for approval for foreign skills training and vocational education at upper Secondary level. The professions are chosen in cooperation with the partners in the workplace.

Individuals with training from Germany, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania can apply for approved professional and vocational training within the following 15 professions: Hairdressers, butchers, sausage makers, retailers, meat cutters, painters, furniture makers, woodworkers, carpenters, furniture repairs, glass workers, industrial mechanic, bricklayers, concrete specialists and plumbers.

