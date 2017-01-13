Arbeiderpartiet (Labor) lost nearly 3,000 members last year

During 2016, Ap lost 2746 of its members.

Despite membership decline, Ap remains the largest party in Norway, with 54,856 members, according to the newspaper, Klassekampen.

‘We are obviously not happy with the decline last year, but we will work to ensure that over time, we will continue a positive membership growth’, said party secretary, Kjersti Stenseng.

Ap’s membership fall was previously disclosed by ABC News, who wrote that Høyre also lost members during the past year. The right wing party now has 28,585 paying members, a decrease of 2,802 compared to the election year of 2015.

The Left (Venstre), MDG, KrF and FRP also lost members last year, while the Socialist Party (SV) and Red (Rødt) have noted a rise in membership, according to Klassekampen. The Centre Party (Senterpartiet) has not yet announced its figures for membership last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today