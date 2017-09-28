Arbeiderpartiet (Labour Party) will have a total ban on all marriages of persons under the age of 18 in Norway

16 and 17-year-olds may, under Norwegian law, get married by the county governor. Arbeiderpartiet Hadia Tajik will remove the exemption scheme.

“I oppose that children should be able to marry. When the Parliament meets, I will take the initiative to remove the exemption scheme in Norway that authorizes child marriage, “said the Arbeiderpartiet deputy Hadia Tajik to VG.

A minor under the age of 16 may, according to the Marriage Act, get permission from the county governor to marry after obtaining consent from parents. It can only happen if there are “strong reasons” for marrying.

According to VG, the county governor of Oslo and Akershus approved three applications for marriages between minors between 2005 and 2015.

Over 9,000 youths in all of Norway have now sent letters to county councilors around the country to put an end to this, in a campaign under the auspices of the aid organization Plan.

“To change the world, we must start with ourselves! Every year, 15 million girls are married as children. To end childhood marriage, it must be banned in all countries, including Norway, “says Eivind Elverum (17), one of the youths who has sent a letter to his county governor. Elverum is affiliated with Plans youth organization URO.

Child marriage causes girls in many poor countries to stop schooling and in addition getting pregnant at a young age can cause major health damage and, at worst, death.

