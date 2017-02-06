Arbeiderpartiet (the Norwegian Labour Party – Ap) to consider introducing third gender

Ap’s program committee are open to introducing a third gender category. Thus, an individual would no longer need to define themselves as male or female in a passport.

‘We are considering the introduction of a third gender category’, states the draft party program for 2017-2021, according to NRK news.

‘I think that, in the passport for example, it would not say, either that one is male or female, but that one belongs to a third gender category’, said Mani Hussaini, leader of the Workers’ Youth League (AUF), which is affiliated to the Ap, to who’s Labour program committee he is a member..

The entire program proposal was submitted on Monday.

‘I believe all people should have the opportunity to live out their identity, and then we have to adapt the laws to that reality, and not vice versa’, said Hussaini.

‘Can I then say that I am, by gender, a magic, sparkly, sugar-puff, my little pony, hello kitty, rainbow, unicorn clown and receive Mani Hussaini’s support?’ asked one perplexed member of the public.

When the Venstreparti (Left Party – V) proposed introducing a third gender in April 2016, only the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), and Miljøpartiet De Grønne (MDG) supported the proposal in Parliament.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today