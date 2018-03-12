Arbeiderpartiet’s team says no to oil exploration in the north

Several of Arbeiderpartiet’s (Arp’s) county councillors said no this week to impact assessments for oil activity outside Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja.

A statement from Oppland Arp stated that “we must preserve the most vulnerable natural areas we have.”

“Therefore, Oppland Arp believes that it will not assess the fields, Nordland 6, Nordland 7, and Troms 2, wrote the county team.

According to Sunnmørsposten newspaper, a clear majority at the county council meeting of the Møre and Romsdal Ap said ‘no’ to an impact assessment of the oil fields outside Lofoten,Vesterålen and Senja, as well as on the Møreblokkene.

According to Nature and Youth, this weekend also included Hedmark Ap on the impact assessment of oil in the north, and the environmental organisation hopes it could be a turning point in Norwegian oil policy.

“More and more people see that oil in these areas must stay there,” said Nature and Youth leader, Gaute Eiterjord.

However, strong opposition from the AUF, APS’s country meeting last spring decided to go for partial impact assessment of oil activity outside Lofoten, Vesterålen and

Senja.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today