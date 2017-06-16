Arfan Bhatti detained for four further weeks

The Islamist, Arfan Bhatti (39), who has been detained since his arrest on the 16th of May, has had his detention extended by Oslo District Court for four further weeks.

Bhatti, who denies the charges, was arrested for the illegal procurement of weapons, wrote VG newspaper.

Bhatti argues that the arrest was politically motivated.

The investigation of the case is still at an early phase. Police Attorney, Anne Cathrine Aga, of Oslo Police District, announced that the case began when police found weapons at a location in Oslo.

Two other people were arrested in the case, one of them was detained.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today