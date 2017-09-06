Arfan Bhatti to be released

Islamist, Arfan Bhatti, is to be released from custody. He was arrested in May, and charged with violation of weapons legislation.



Bhatti has always denied the charge. According to Nettavisen newspaper, he will be released on Thursday.

‘I am informed that Bhatti will be released tomorrow. I assume that police investigation has thus confirmed what Bhatti has always maintained, namely that he had no connection to the charges brought against him in this case,’ said Bhatti’s defence attorney, Bernt Heiberg.

Heiberg believes the release should have come a long time ago. Bhatti was arrested on Wednesday, May the 16th,and has been detained in custody since then.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today