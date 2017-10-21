Armed man robbed pizza restaurant in Oslo

A pizza restaurant was robbed in Oslo on Saturday morning. The police are looking for the perpetrator who got away using of the restaurant’s delivery vans.

It was the restaurant Domino’s pizza in Fernanda Nissen’s gate at Storo, which was robbed around 11 am. The perpetrator left the scene about 20 minutes before the police were in place.

-We have neither apprehended the perpetrator nor found the car he got away in, says operations manager in Oslo police district, Christian Krohn Engeseth, to NTB. The police have finished the work on the scene, and the case is now entering an investigation phase.

The perpetrator was armed with a pistol and required access to the safety deposit box. He is described as being around 185 centimeters tall, wearing jeans and a blue / green raincoat, as well as wearing sunglasses and a motorcycle helmet.

None of the employees were physically hurt, says Engeseth.

The car the robber got away in belongs to the restaurant. It is a Renault Zoe with the registration number EK19964, according to the Oslo police district.

