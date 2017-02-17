Armed robberies of jewelers in Oslo

The jeweler Heyerdahl located in Skøyen-Oslo robbed by armed assailants on Friday night.

According to police, no one injured during the robbery of jeweler, located in Karenslyst Allé.

The news agency NTB received more information that the police assume that there were three assailants who left the place in a red Audi.

– We are in contact with witnesses and employees of the jeweler. We search for the vehicle in question, writes Oslo Police on Twitter.

The robbers threatened the employees of the jeweler with firearms. Operations leader Rune Hekkelstrand says TV 2 that they covered their faces by masks.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today