Armed robbery at the Norwegian People’s Aid Office in Iraq

On Tuesday, 2nd of January, the Norwegian People’s Aid’s Office for Humanitarian Disarmament in Erbil in Northern Iraq was robbed.

Six people broke into the office and stole four cars, car keys and electronic equipment. The local police are now investigating the matter. No employees at the office were injured.

‘Usually this area is quite secure. But, due to the latest security and economic developments, crime has increased,’ said Operations Manager,Craig McInally at the Erbil Office for Humanitarian Disarmament.

Norwegian People’s Aid’s Office / Norway Today