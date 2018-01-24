Arne Strand on the way to Norway

Arne Strand, who was injured in the hotel attack in Kabul on Saturday, is on his way home to Norway. He is to be transported straight to Haukeland Hospital said the director at the Christian Michelsen Institute (CMI), Ottar Mæstad, to NRK news.

The condition of the Norwegian CMI researcher is improving said his employer.

Strand, Assistant Director of CMI, was on a working trip in Afghanistan. For several years, he has been researching the country, and was in the Intercontinental hotel when it was hit by the Taliban in Kabul on Saturday night. Six armed men attacked the hotel, and hunted foreigners up through the floors.

CMI gave no details of what injuries Strand sustained during the attack.

‘He will need further medical follow-up after returning home, and will not be available to the press at first,’ said CMI.

