Arrested after failed ATM burglary

Four men have been arrested after they Thursday tried to rob an ATM machine in Stryn, Sogn og Fjordane.

Four men tried to break into an ATM at 3 am Thursday morning. About half an hour later they were arrested without drama in Lom, NRK reported.

– Tips from the public regarding the vehicles involved, led to the police being able to apprehend four perpetrators in two cars in Lom, according operations manager for the Western Police District, Marianne Føleide.

Police informs they are all four foreigner citizens, in their twenties to the forties. They did not succeed to steal any money from their endeavour.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today