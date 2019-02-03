Wishes to spread their ashes in the wild

More Norwegians wish to scatter their ashes in the wild

In 2018, 1,459 Norwegians received the permission to spread their ashes in the wild after their death. This is 5 per cent more than in 2017.





More and more Norwegians are choosing this option, according to figures that the newspaper Dagen has obtained from county governors across Norway in recent years.

Last year, most of the applications came in Vestfold, where 143 were granted permission. Other counties include Hordaland with 138 applications, Oppland with 131 and Østfold with 126.

It has been allowed to spread your ashes in nature since 1996, at sea, in the mountains and in larger rivers and lakes – after approval by the local county governor.

According to the regulations, anyone over the age of 15 can apply for permission to scatter their ashes after death.





© NTB Scanpix / #



