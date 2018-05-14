Assault Arrest at Gardermoen

Sunday’s domestic travelers at Gardermoen airport watched as an individual was placed under arrest and charged with provoking a physical assault upon one or more souls within Oslo’s Gardermoen airport facility.

Norwegian Police Service: East-district Gardermoen reports that at about 17.00 hours on Sunday, May 13, airport security personnel were summoned to a small disturbance within the airport terminal.

ASSAULT & BATTERY

Upon arriving, police found a small group suffering verbal and physical assault by a lone individual. After police quelled the disturbance & restored order, they placed the alleged perpetrator under arrest; tentatively charged with assault & battery.

Of the incident, police released an informal Tweet saying that a few passengers involved in the disturbance sought first-aid treatment from medical personnel,and also that none involved were seriously injured.

Police also gave statement saying that all travelers were permitted to board the aircraft except for the accused detainee.

Police gave no further information.

Oslo’s Gardermoen airport serves almost 30 million souls each year.

