Asylum applicant convicted of rape at Gardermoen

Somali man convicted of rape at Oslo Airport Gardermoen

A 20-year-old asylum seeker from Somalia has been sentenced to two years in prison in Upper Romerike District Court for the rape of a woman near to the Arrivals Hall at Oslo Airport Gardermoen.

The assault took place in March 2016, writes Nettavisen. The insulted woman, also in her twenties, sat up against the wall close to the elevator in the parking garage, waiting for her boyfriend, when she was approached by the 20-year-old asylum seeker.

Initially, he should have appeared to be nice, complimented her, and asked for contact details, which the woman refused to give him.

After this the asylum seeker allegedly tried to kiss her on her mouth, leading to the woman to retreat. He then grabbed a hold of her, felt her up and subsequently committed a sexual assault. The woman tried to wrench free and shouted for help, according to the verdict.

The police found the man the same evening after going through surveillance videos from the area. He was then immediately apprehended at the institution where he lives.

Assertion to mild

In the sentencing, whether the asylum seeker was sane at the time of the crime was emphasized, which the court concluded that he was.

The Prosecutor’s assertion was that the man should be sentenced to imprisonment for one year and nine months, but the court thought this was too mild and sentenced him to two years in prison and also to pay NOK 120,000 in compensation to the woman.

According to the 20-year-old’s lawyer, Per Ove Marthinsen, it not yet decided whether to appeal the verdict or not.

– I have to talk to him before we decide whether or not to appeal, says Marthinsen to Nettavisen.

